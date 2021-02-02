ADVERTISEMENT
Sonam Kapoor's throwback is all-things-love!

Mumbai, Feb 2 ( IANS) Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared a romantic throwback picture on her Instagram page on Tuesday. The nostalgic is from the time when her husband Anand Ahuja proposed to her.

The picture is from their 2017 visit to New York and Sonam is smiling ear to ear as Anand plants a kiss on her cheek.

She captioned the picture as: “Throwback to a wonderful trip where my beautiful husband @anandahuja proposed to me. #august2017 #newyork #everydayphenomenal.”

The couple tied the knot in May 2018 in Mumbai.

Last seen in The Zoya Factor and more recently in her father Anil Kapoor’s film Ak vs Ak, Sonam is currently shooting for her upcoming film Blind.

–IANS

