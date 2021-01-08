Bollywood News

Sonam's mantra: Take yourself out on date, indulge in carbs

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has shared her mantra: One should take themselves out on a date and indulge in carbs.

Sonam posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen gorging on pasta. In the monochrome image, she sports a dark outfit paired with a white jacket.

“Sometimes, you just need to take yourself out on a date and indulge in some carbs. It’s self-care at its finest! At one of my favourite, Chucs, before Tier 4; in my favourite, @bhaane,” Sonam wrote alongside the image.

With a second picture where she holds a cocktail, she wrote: “Can’t stop marvelling at these vintage prints of Amalfi & the Cinque Terre adorning the walls at Chucs. The wanderlust in me just can’t wait to head there one day! Feeling my vintage best in @bhaane velvet dress!”

Sonam has started to shoot for “Blind” in Glasgow, Scotland. The film will have a start to finish schedule. The action-thriller is directed by Shome Makhija, and revolves around a blind police officer who is in search of a serial killer.

The cast also features actors Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey. The film has Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh and Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar and Sachin Nahar as well as Hyunwoo Thomas Kim on board as producers.

–IANS

dc/vnc

