ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Soni Razdan: Can't understand why 16-40 age group not getting vaccine first

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Veteran actress Soni Razdan on Wednesday tweeted that people belonging to the age group of 16 to 40 should get vaccinated for Covid-19 first, because they are the ones going out for work and other purposes.

“When it’s really the 16 to 40 age group that’s ‘socialising’ going out to work, bars, nightclubs etc (the last 2 without masks mostly) just can’t understand why they aren’t getting the vaccine first @uddhavthackeray @AUThackeray,” Razdan wrote.

Her tweet comes at a time when senior citizens in India are being given the vaccine on priority.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this week, Razdan tweeted sharing her thoughts on the coronavirus.

“I’m getting the feeling we are never going to be rid of this thing. We somehow need to manage to live with it without it overwhelming our lives. Even after the vaccine it’s going to mutate. I’m told to a milder version like flu. I sincerely hope so,” she wrote.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKourtney Kardashian has 'a great boyfriend' in Travis Barker
Next articleZakir Khan on 'Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare 2': Laughter is all we need
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Cancer drug lessens toxicity of protein from SARS-COV-2

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 27 (IANS) A team of researchers has identified the most toxic proteins made by SARS-COV-2 -- the virus that causes...
Read more
Sports

ODI Super League: India in 8th spot, but no worries

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) India are languishing at eighth position in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League table after the...
Read more
Sports

A do-or-die Olympic qualifying battle for Indian rowers: Coach

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, March 27 (IANS) When the nine-member national team competes in the upcoming World Rowing Asian Oceania Continental Olympic and Paralympic...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Cancer drug lessens toxicity of protein from SARS-COV-2

Musk's Starlink in talks with UK to solve broadband problems: Report

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, March 27 (IANS) Elon Musk's satellite broadband company Starlink is in talks with the UK government to provide connectivity in hard-to-reach areas.The Starlink...

Dia Mirza poses with step-daughter in Maldivian vacay pic

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Male, March 27 (IANS) Dia Mirza is in Maldives with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, on their first vacation post wedding...

Roohi collects an impressive ₹22 crore nett on completion of two weeks

News Glamsham Editorial - 0
Roohi starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor & Varun Sharma continues to create magic at the cinema halls and receive love. The film validates that...

Sanya Malhotra decodes what 'Pagglait' means

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra has decoded the title of her new film "Pagglait". She says for her a person...

Amyra Dastur: I'm extremely scared of heights and flying

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actors Amyra Dastur and Kunal Kapoor got a chance to engage in adventure sports while shooting the title...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates