Sonnalli is full with Kerala holiday memories

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Actress Sonnalli Seygall recently visited Kerala for a holiday and she ensured that this time around she explored the place well enough.

The actress, who has been to Kerala earlier, could never independently explore the city because either work or family commitments kept her occupied.

The actress started her vacation with Kumarakom to enjoy the backwaters, and then went to Thekkady, spice village and Kochi.

“I love exploring places in India and I’d visited Kerala about five times before and had a great time during every visit. I had gone with my mom and brother once, and also been there for work and weddings. But it was always a brief visit, so this time I planned a slightly long one to explore the state in peace and to experience the local culture,” says Sonnalli.

The “Pyaar Ka Punchnama” actress also indulged in some wellness sessions.

“I attended a few yoga classes and did ayurvedic massages and meditation,” says the actress, who also enjoyed a cooking session in Kerala.

“I enjoyed the 50-mile cooking concept, which involves sourcing the cooking ingredients from within 50 miles. It was fun experiencing the ‘farm-to-table’ concept,”

Sonnalli, will be seen next in Vikram Bhatt’s web series “Anamika”.

–IANS

