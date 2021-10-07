Sonu Nigam lends his voice to ‘Bekhudi’ song ‘Mere Zehen Mein’

- Advertisement -

Sonu Nigam has lent his voice for ‘Mere Zehen Mein’, a song he has recorded for the film ‘Bekhudi’, starring Adhyayan Suman.

Adhyayan reunites with Sonu Nigam after he sang ‘Soniyo’ for ‘Raaz 2’. ‘Mere Zehen Mein’ hass been written and directed by Swaransh Mishra.

Sonu Nigam says the song is a perfect fit with the vibe of the film. “It is an extension of the film’s story,” he said. “It shows the blooming of young love. Clearly, music plays a crucial role in driving the narrative forward and we had to ensure the song conveys the simplicity and purity of young love. I had a wonderful time working on this track.”

Talking about their reunion, Adhyayan Suman said: “I am fortunate to have Sonu Nigamji lending his voice to me. It’s a matter of great honour because his voice lends a different depth to my scenes in the song. We have had a great collaboration in the past and I hope we are able to recreate the spirit all over again.”

Mishra carries forward a rich lineage of Indian classical dance and music. His maternal grandfather is the living legend of Kathak, Pandit Birju Maharaj, and he’s the son of the ‘khyal’ maestro Sajan Mishra of the Rajan-Sajan Mishra duo. Speaking about the song, he said, “It has shaped well because of the story. The beauty of the album is that all the tracks are situational.”