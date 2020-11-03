Advtg.
Bollywood News

Sonu Sood advices a fan on how to get SRK-style b'day celebration

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actor Sonu Sood, who has been helping a lot of people amid the pandemic, on Tuesday got a funny request from one of the social media users.

The user posted a picture from superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday celebrations. In the image, the Dubai skyscraper, Burj Khalia, is lit up with a brithday wish for SRK, showcasing stills of the actor from his films like “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” , “Don” and “Jab Tak Hai Jaan”.

“Sonu sir. 5 November ko birthday hai. Aise hi Burj Khalifa pe celebration karwa do please (My birthday is on November 5. Please arrange such a celebration for me),” the user requested.

Advtg.

Sonu’s advice was priceless.

“Bas aapka janamdin teen din late ho gaya hai. Khair thodi si mehnat karo aur naam kamaao… zindagi me fir dekhna Burj Khalifa kya aasmaan pe naam likh degi duniya (You are just three days late with your birthday. Work hard and earn a name for yourself, and the world will write your name in the sky, not just Burj Khalifa),” Sonu tweeted.

SRK celebrated his birthday with his family in Dubai on Monday. He is currently in the UAE to support his team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premiere League.

Advtg.

–IANS

sim/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleEminem backs Joe Biden with powerful ‘Lose Yourself’ advertisement
Next articleBigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya takes a stand for himself and proves that he makes his own decisions in the game

Related Articles

News

Suhana Khan poses with dad SRK, brothers Aryan and AbRam

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Dubai, Nov 3 (IANS) Suhana Khan posted an image on Instagram Stories on Tuesday where she strikes a pose with her father Shah Rukh...
Read more
IPL

Six players who hit the refresh button in IPL 2020

IANS - 0
By Khurram HabibNew Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) There were some concerns about certain Team India players before the Indian Premier League (IPL) began on...
Read more
News

Madhuri Dixit looks back at ‘Parinda’ memories

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) It was a nostalgic Tuesday for actress Madhuri Dixit Nene as she looked back at her film Parinda, which released...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Sonu Sood advices a fan on how to get SRK-style b'day celebration 1

Suhana Khan poses with dad SRK, brothers Aryan and AbRam

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Dubai, Nov 3 (IANS) Suhana Khan posted an image on Instagram Stories on Tuesday where she strikes a pose with her father Shah Rukh...
Sonu Sood advices a fan on how to get SRK-style b'day celebration 2

Aditya Narayan to get married in December

Sonu Sood advices a fan on how to get SRK-style b'day celebration 3

Rishina Kandhari: Women are in no competition with anyone

Sonu Sood advices a fan on how to get SRK-style b'day celebration 4

Eijaz-Pavitra marriage will last for 2 days: Bigg Boss 3 winner...

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Six players who hit the refresh button in IPL 2020

Sonu Sood advices a fan on how to get SRK-style b'day celebration 5

Madhuri Dixit looks back at ‘Parinda’ memories

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks