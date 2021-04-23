Sonu Sood arranges airlift for critical Covid patient

Adv.

Actor Sonu Sood has arranged for a 25-year-old critically ill Covid patient to be airlifted in an air-ambulance from Nagpur to Hyderabad for treatment.

The patient Bharti is the daughter of a retired railway officer, and she has reportedly lost almost 85 to 90 per cent of her lungs owing to Covid-19. Sonu initially helped in shifting her to a private hospital in Nagpur. Doctors then suggested she needed a lung transplant.

The actor arranged for the patient to be airlifted to Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, for a treatment called ECMO, in which blood is artificially pumped into the body to take pressure away from the lungs.

“Doctors said the chances are 20 per cent, and asked me if I still wanted to go ahead with it. I said ‘of course’. She is a 25-year-old young girl and will fight the battle hard and come out of it stronger. That’s why we took this chance and decided to get an air ambulance. The treatment is going well in and we hope for the best,” said Sonu.

Meanwhile, the actor took to Instagram on Friday afternoon to inform that he has tested negative for Covid-19. The actor had informed about testing positive for the virus on Saturday.