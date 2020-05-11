Advertisement
Home Bollywood News

Sonu Sood arranges bus transport for migrant workers

After acquiring permissions from the Maharashtra and Karnataka governments, actor Sonu Sood has arranged but transport for stranded migrant workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Glamsham Editorial
Sonu Sood arranges bus transport for migrant workers
Chiranjeevi's 152nd: Sonu Sood on why he's proud of the project.
Advertisement

After acquiring permissions from the Maharashtra and Karnataka governments, actor Sonu Sood has arranged but transport for stranded migrant workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘caveman sessions’ to stay fit

Sonu has organised multiple bus services. On Monday, buses left from Thane, Maharashtra to Gulbarga, Karnataka. The actor also visited the bus terminals to bid the workers goodbye.

Advertisement

” I strongly believe that in the current times when we are all facing this global health calamity, every Indian deserves to be with their families and dear ones.

I’ve taken official permissions from the Maharashtra and Karnataka Governments to help these migrants reach home in about ten buses,” said Sonu.

Advertisement

“The Maharashtra government officials were very helpful in terms of organising the paperwork and a special mention to the Karnataka government for welcoming the migrants back home. It was really moving for me to watch these migrants walking on roads including the little kids and old parents. I shall continue doing the same for other states as well to the best of my abilities,” he shared.

Apart from this, Sonu recently donated over 1,500 PPE kits to doctors across Punjab. He has also offered hi hotel in Juhu as residential facility for frontline workers.

Advertisement
Previous articleAyushmann Khurrana’s ‘caveman sessions’ to stay fit
Next article2Pac ‘Dear Mama’ Song Lyrics

RELATED POSTS

Advertisement

UPDATES

The Living Tombstone ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of Five Nights at Freddy's 2' by The Living Tombstone
Read more

’13 Reasons Why’ final season gets a release date

News Omkar Padte -
The fourth and final season of "13 Reasons Why" will release on June 5. The show premiered in 2017.
Read more

Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks share health tips for children amid Covid-19 pandemic

News Glamsham Editorial -
Actors Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks have brought back their "The Lego Movie" characters to spread awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more

Covid-19 effect: Bryan Adams slammed by fans for racist remarks over cancelled gigs

News Glamsham Editorial -
Canadian rock star Bryan Adams is being trolled after he unleashed a racist rant because his live concerts are being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

13 Reasons Why ‘Back To You’ Song Lyrics by Selena Gomez

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of 'Back To You' Song Lyrics by Selena Gomez from 13 Reasons Why
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Glamsham.com - © 2020