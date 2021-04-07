Sonu Sood gets the first jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Adv.

Sonu Sood has been the guiding light and a messiah for migrants in the country since the onset of the lockdown. Showcasing cause above self, the actor went out of his way to organize transport for migrant workers during lockdown so that they could get home safely. Once again displaying an immense sense of responsibility, the actor, who has been roped in as the brand ambassador for ‘Sanjeevani – A Shot Of Life’ initiative, took the first jab of vaccine today by officially launching the campaign in the city of Amritsar.

Elated to be a part of the campaign, the actor said, “It gives me immense pleasure to be a part of a campaign that reaches out to people across the remotest sections of the society. It is our responsibility to ensure people are aware about the importance of vaccination and immunization. At such trying times, we all must come together and work towards the betterment of the society.”

Helping the world to be a better place in every possible way, Sonu Sood has also been providing free education and medical facilities to young children and has been creating free employment opportunities for the needy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The campaign ‘Sanjeevani – A Shot Of Life’, that urges citizens to get vaccinated and raise awareness on the same, adds to the many thought-led initiatives led by the star that see him make a difference.

The nine-month long campaign by Network18 and Federal Bank, has been conceptualized around a three-fold objective, which aims to lay focus on creating awareness on immunization, tackle vaccine hesitancy, and drive an actionable solution-driven movement targeting the remotest and underprivileged sections of society. In their bid to reach out to the maximum number of people and encourage them to get vaccinated at the very earliest, the campaign will see Network18 and Federal Bank in the districts of Amritsar, Nashik, Indore, Guntur & Dakshin Kannada and host the COVID vaccination camps in these areas / regions.