Advtg.
Bollywood News

Sonu Sood named state icon of Punjab

By Glamsham Editorial
Sonu Sood named state icon of Punjab 1
Advtg.

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Actor Sonu Sood has been appointed as state icon of Punjab by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

“I am overwhelmed and extremely grateful for this honour. Having been born in Punjab, this appointment means so much to me, emotionally. I am happy to have made my state proud of me and I am motivated to keep working hard,” Sonu expressed his happiness.

The decision of honouring Sonu Sood with the title comes after he earned laurels for his humanitarian work during the lockdown. Sonu has been helping migrant workers reach their hometowns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Advtg.

He also helped people by giving them face shields, food, mobile phones and more.

A few days ago, Sonu announced that he is all set to come up with his autobiography titled I am No Messiah.

On the film front, Sonu will next be seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer in “Prithviraj”.

Advtg.

–IANS

sim/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleTwinkle Khanna on how 'Mela' left a mark or scar on her
Next articleTV star Savi Thakur: Fans shouldn't hurt themselves to prove love for us

Related Articles

News

Amit Sadh: If we are not affected by SSR's death, we are not human beings

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Bollywood actor Amit Sadh feels it is inhuman not to be affected by the sudden death of a shining star...
Read more
News

Aditya Roy Kapur gets set for 'OM: The Battle Within'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actor Aditya Roy Kapur will soon be seen in a film titled OM: The Battle Within, which was announced on...
Read more
IPL

Free from domestic duty, first-class bowlers for India's nets in Aus

IANS - 0
By Khurram HabibNew Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) With no plans of any first-class cricket in India as of now, it has become easier for...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Sonu Sood named state icon of Punjab 2

Ihana Dhillon having great time shooting for new Punjabi film

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actress Ihana Dhillon is busy shooting for a Punjabi film. She says it feels like a big family on the...
Sonu Sood named state icon of Punjab 3

Jubin Nautiyal's new romantic song stars Karan Mehra and Ihana Dhillon

Sonu Sood named state icon of Punjab 4

Neha Dhupia: It isn't okay to be apologetic to talk about...

Sonu Sood named state icon of Punjab 5

Kapil Sharma's name inked on singer Oye Kunaal's hand, here's why

Sonu Sood named state icon of Punjab 6

Jodie Comer defends her boyfriend

Sonu Sood named state icon of Punjab 7

Adani, RPSG emerge favourites to own IPL teams

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks