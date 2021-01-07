Bollywood News

Sonu Sood to appeal against the BMC complaint in Bombay High Court

By Glamsham Editorial
Sonu Sood in an instagram post
Sonu Sood in an instagram post
ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Sonu Sood on Thursday asserted that there are no irregularities in the sustainability of his Juhu residential complex. Reacting to the police complaint filed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for converting his six-storied residential building into a hotel without due permission, Sonu said he would appeal in Bombay High Court against the move.

The building in question is one where the actor had offered to house Covid-19 patients last year.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Sonu Sood said, “I have already taken an approval for the change of user from the BMC. It was subject to approval of the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA). This permission hasn’t come due to Covid-19. There are no irregularities. I always abide by the law. This hotel was used to house Covid-19 warriors during the pandemic. If the permission doesn’t come, I will restore it back to a residential structure. I am appealing against the complaint in the Bombay High Court.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor became a national hero last year when he helped lakhs of migrants reach home during the nationwide lockdown.  –ians, Yashika Mathur

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAkshay Kumar reveals his rustic & rugged Bachchan Pandey look
Next articleAllu Arjun thankful for garnering 10 million Instagram followers

Related Articles

News

Hailee Steinfeld 'honoured' to star in 'Hawkeye' series

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Jan 9 (IANS) Actress-singer Hailee Steinfeld feels honoured to be part of Marvel's Hawkeye series.Steinfeld said that it felt "so good" to...
Read more
Sports

SL spinner Akila Dananjaya's bowling action cleared by ICC

IANS - 0
Dubai, Jan 9 (IANS) Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya, who was banned from bowling for one year in August, 2019 due to suspect action,...
Read more
Technology

‘Among Us’ most downloaded mobile game globally in 2020

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) The mystery-party-action game 'Among Us' has become the most downloaded mobile game on both Android and iOS app stores...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Sonu Sood to appeal against the BMC complaint in Bombay High Court 1

Keerthy Suresh shares glimpse of first shoot for 2021

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Southern star Keerthy Suresh has shared a glimpse of her first shoot of the year. In a string of pictures...
Sonu Sood to appeal against the BMC complaint in Bombay High Court 2

K.Jo shares pics of his 'baby rappers'

Sonu Sood to appeal against the BMC complaint in Bombay High Court 2

Siddhant Chaturvedi shares his 'notes'

Sonu Sood to appeal against the BMC complaint in Bombay High Court 2

Kajol: 2021 will bring us nothing if we stay underconfident

Sonu Sood to appeal against the BMC complaint in Bombay High Court 2

When Kareena Kapoor missed her sister Karisma

Sonu Sood to appeal against the BMC complaint in Bombay High Court 2

Big B celebrates 45 mn Twitter followers with pic from 'Coolie'...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020