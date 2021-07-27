Sonu Sood: Small businesses are the basic backbone of our country

Adv.

For the past few weeks, actor and social worker Sonu Sood has been actively campaigning on social media with the hashtag #supportsmallbusiness.

Sharing videos where he can be seen playing a bread and eggs seller on bicycle, a milkman or a ‘dhaba’ owner making ‘rotis’, the actor has been urging people to support local businesses as he feels they are the basic backbone of our country.

Talking about the same, Sonu said, “Small businesses are the basic backbone of our country. I have always tried to promote small businesses as they need support. Many small businesses are unable to sustain their daily livelihood. I try and help them out whenever I get to see someone put in their hard work and trying to make an honest day’s living out of it.”

“I come from a very small town and I know how hard these people work in order to make their small businesses successful. By pushing them forward, we can help the nation’s economy, as these small businesses are grassroot-level companies and work out of the rural heartlands of the country. So it always feels good to help them out,” he added.

On the work front, the actor will feature in upcoming projects like the Hindi historical drama film “Prithviraj” and the Telugu action drama “Acharya”.

–By Ahana Bhattacharya