Sonu Sood teaches children global self-defence techniques

ADVERTISEMENT

Children face bullying at school all over the world, with one in every three students subject to attacks at least once a month – UNESCO. The scene is no different in India. To counter this, Tiger Krunch realized the importance of familiarising kids with Self- defence through Martial Arts which builds mental and physical strength and resilience to counter conflict situations.

The same is done in an entertaining way, with Sonu Sood, the campaign ambassador taking children on a virtual tour around the globe to familiarize them with 5 different forms of Martial Arts – Israel (Krav Maga), Japan (Judo), Brazil (Jujitsu), India (Kalaripayattu) & Korea (Taekwondo).

Through the course of the five-part video series, Sonu Sood encourages kids to resolve conflicts – first through a friendly conversation or by sharing a yummy treat of chocolatey Tiger Krunch biscuits, however in a situation where all means of amicably resolving a conflict seems impossible then the second best thing to do is to stay alert and defend oneself using some of the techniques taught in the series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing his thoughts on donning the hat of a martial arts instructor for the campaign, Bollywood action star and People’s hero, Sonu Sood said, “Being a fitness enthusiast and a Martial Arts aficionado not only equipped me to be physically strong but also instilled discipline and increased my self-confidence. I am glad that by being part of ‘Krunch Khao, Punch Dikhao’ campaign I now have the opportunity to inculcate these lifelong values in young minds and nudge them to learn martial arts and know about self defense techniques. There are many martial art forms across India and the globe as depicted in the series.”

Talking about the campaign and the association with Bollywood action star, Sonu Sood, Mr. Vinay Subramanyam, Britannia Industries Ltd. said, “Britannia Tiger Krunch stands true to its philosophy – to always deliver the best value. The Krunch Khao, Punch Dikhao campaign is an attempt to empower children to be their best, stay safe in conflict situations and build physical and mental strength. Martial art forms teach kids self defense and also valuable life skills such as discipline, focus, self-esteem, and goal orientation.” He further added, “And who better than Sonu Sood to teach children these values and inspire them to face any challenge that life throws their way with sheer grit and perseverance.”