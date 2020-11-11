Advtg.
Bollywood News

Sonu Sood's book to be titled 'I Am No Messiah'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actor Sonu Sood, who had earlier announced that he was writing a book recounting his experience of helping migrant workers during the Covid lockdown, has now revealed its title.

Titled “I Am No Messiah”, the book will be written in first person, revealing the emotional challenges the actor faced while extending help.

“People have been very kind and have lovingly named me messiah. But I really do believe that I am no messiah. I simply do what my heart tells me to. It is our responsibility as human beings to be compassionate and help each other,” Sonu shared.

The book, which will be co-written by Meena Iyer, is expected to be out in December.

“I want to thank god for making me a catalyst in helping the migrants. While my heart beats in Mumbai, after this movement I feel a part of me lives in the villages of UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Uttarakhand and various other states, where I have now found new friends and made deep connections. I have decided to put these experiences and stories that are embedded in my soul forever, in a book,” Sonu had previously said.

–IANS

sim/vnc

