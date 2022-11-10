Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai is an on-the-road film

When veteran director Sooraj R Barjatya thought of making a film post Covid, it was one about hope, happiness and how one should climb the various day-to-day Everests in our life… a film he would love to make from his soul. Thus, Rajshri Productions’ Uunchai was born. The first person who came to Sooraj’s mind as the protagonist in this climb subject was Amitabh Bachchan, who is the epitome of courage… “Amit ji really liked the thought in the script that we all have our Everest inside us, strengthening us each day,” says Sooraj, who was elated when Amitabh Bachchan gave the nod for the film.

Next came Anupam Kher who has traversed the journey with Rajshri from Saaransh for almost four decades. Admitting that Rajshri is family, Anupam took in the task to bring in Boman Irani who was hesitant to take up any film post a (then) recent personal tragedy where he lost his best friend. Says Anupam, “Boman is my friend. As is Sooraj. If Sooraj wanted Boman, he should get him, and besides, Boman should not miss this opportunity of being part of such a beautiful film with Sooraj Barjatya. So I brought them together just as any good friend would.”

Thus unwittingly, the making of Uunchai became about family, friendship and hope. Today, looking back, an emotional Boman Irani says, “I think Anupam is a generous actor who wanted the fellow actor in me to do this beautiful film. Rajshri is a temple to me today. Looking back, I feel Uunchai is a fitting tribute to my late friend.”

Uunchai is the story of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra’s tryst with fate. It is an on-the-road film from Delhi to the foothills of Mount Everest, the base camp to be precise. The songs set the rhythm and pace of the film and are background songs that set the mood during the road trip. This is a first of a kind for Sooraj Barjatya. The weddings and rituals here are replaced by the protagonist senior citizens whose lives change with the car journey to find their calling at Mount Everest base camp. The warmth of Uunchai beats the harsh cold conditions of travel and herein, director Sooraj Barjatya with his magic wand, finds his Everest within.

Uunchai is one of 2022’s biggest release that boasts of a legendary ensemble, a seasoned director, an iconic production house and a story whose heartbeat is family, friendship and hope.

Uunchai is Rajshri’s most ambitious film till date. Shot at 17000 plus feet above sea level, with a senior star cast, Uunchai is directed by Sooraj R Barjatya, and produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media. Uunchai will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22.