Bollywood News

Sooraj Pancholi, Isabelle Kaif starrer 'Time To Dance' releases on March 12

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Time To Dance, starring Sooraj Pancholi and Isabelle Kaif, is all set for a digital release on March 12.

Sooraj made the announcement on Instagram, sharing a poster of the film featuring him with Isabelle.

“12th of March #TimeToDance @netflix_in @[email protected] @stanley_dcosta @lizelleremodsouza @[email protected] @[email protected]_movie,” Sooraj wrote as caption.

Isabelle, sister of Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, shared the first look on Instagram, too, and wrote a similar caption.

The dance-based film drops on Netflix.

–IANS

dc/vnc

LATEST UPDATES

