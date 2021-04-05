ADVERTISEMENT

The Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer cop-action drama “Sooryavanshi” will not release on April 30 as earlier scheduled, owing to the current Covid situation in Maharashtra. “Team Sooryavanshi postpones the release of the film. The Honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mr. Uddhav Thackeray had a discussion with director Rohit Shetty yesterday. In the meeting, Mr. Uddhav Thackeray appreciated Rohit Shetty as he took the brave and difficult decision of postponing Sooryavanshi owing to the current COVID situation in the state,” a statement issued by the makers of the Rohit Shetty directorial reads.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar also tweeted on Monday to inform that the release of the film has been pushed indefinitely. “Confirmed. #Sooryavanshi postponed indefinitely!!” he wrote.

The decision comes at a time when as per new guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government, cinema halls will remain shut temporarily with effect from April 5 amid a resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

The film also features Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in special roles.