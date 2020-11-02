Advtg.
Soumitra Chatterjee remains critical, undergoes city angiography

By Glamsham Editorial
Kolkata, Nov 2 (IANS) Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s health condition deteriorated since Sunday evening and the octogenarian thespian underwent city angiography and the third dialysis on Monday, hospital sources said.

Chatterjee was given a blood transfusion on Sunday after his haemoglobin count went down. He has been admitted to the ICU for 27 days now. Sources said that the city angiography was performed upon him to understand to actual place of the internal haemorrhage.

The condition of the veteran actor is a matter of concern for the medical team at Kolkata’s Belle Vue Clinic owing to his comorbidities and advanced age. The key problem for the 85-year-old Dadasaheb Phalke awardee was Covid-19 encephalopathy, hospital sources said.

Chatterjee had tested positive for coronavirus on October 5 and got admitted to the hospital the very next morning.

He was shooting for a documentary titled ‘Abhijan’ directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay. The actor last attended shooting at the Bharatlaxmi Studio on October 1. The next shooting schedule was fixed for October 7.

–IANS

sbn/arm

