Advtg.
Bollywood News

Soumitra Chatterjee's health shows marginal improvement, but still critical

By Glamsham Editorial
Soumitra Chatterjee's health shows marginal improvement, but still critical 1
Advtg.

Kolkata, Oct 30 (IANS) Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s health condition showed marginal improvement on Friday, but still remained critical, doctors said.

Chatterjee underwent a second dialysis on Thursday at Kolkata’s premier Belle Vue Clinic. Chatterjee has been on ventilator support since Monday after the medical team at the hospital described his renal function as ‘not so good’.

According to hospital sources, there has been no further gastrointestinal bleeding on Friday. However, his haemoglobin had gone down for a while and doctors had to go for two units of blood transfusion.

Advtg.

The 85-year-old Dadasaheb Phalke awardee has been admitted to the ICU for almost 20 days now. The key problem for Chatterjee was Covid-19 encephalopathy, hospital sources said.

His platelet counts are stable for the time being and no platelet transfusion had been done. The count is slowly increasing and there is no temperature as well. The antibiotic is also working on his body, the doctors said.

Chatterjee had tested positive for coronavirus on October 5 and got admitted to the hospital the very next morning.

Advtg.

He was shooting for a documentary titled ‘Abhijan’ directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay. He last attended shooting at the Bharatlaxmi Studio on October 1. The next shooting schedule was fixed for October 7.

–IANS

sbn/arm

Advtg.
Previous articleHina Khan’s Instagram family grows to 10 million
Next articleBigg Boss 14: Kumar Sanu apologies on behalf of son Jaan

Related Articles

News

How Ayush Mehra and Barkha Singh felt shooting in post-Covid era

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Actor Ayush Mehra and Barkha Singh are excited about the new season of their web series, Please Find Attached. They...
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Kumar Sanu apologies on behalf of son Jaan

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Singer Kumar Sanu has apologised on behalf of his son Jaan for passing insensitive comments about the Marathi language on...
Read more
News

Eva Longoria to star in comedy ‘Unplugging’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Oct 30 (IANS) Actress Eva Longoria will join actor Matt Walsh in upcoming comedy, Unplugging.Longoria will portray the spouse of Walsh's character,...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Soumitra Chatterjee's health shows marginal improvement, but still critical 2

Bigg Boss 14: Housemates play Game of Image

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) The controversial reality show Bigg Boss has had a successful run in the small screen since 2006 and the...
Soumitra Chatterjee's health shows marginal improvement, but still critical 3

Kanye West gifts wife Kim Kardashian hologram of her late father

Soumitra Chatterjee's health shows marginal improvement, but still critical 4

Anya Taylor-Joy: Learning to be a fighter was fascinating

Soumitra Chatterjee's health shows marginal improvement, but still critical 5

Stokes a valuable player, one of the best in the world:...

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

The dew has been unpredictable, says Rahul

Soumitra Chatterjee's health shows marginal improvement, but still critical 6

Ritu Phogat wins third straight MMA bout

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks