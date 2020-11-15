Soumitra Chattopadhyay's death leaves film frat in grief (Lead)

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Condolences continued pouring in from the film fraternity all through Sunday following the demise of Bangla cinema doyen Soumitra Chattopadhyay, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 85.

The Dadasaheb Phalke recipient thespian’s death was confirmed by a bulletin from Kolkata’s Belle Vue Hospital, where he had received Covid treatment. “We declare with heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay breathed his last at 12.15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today (15 November 2020). We pay our homage to his soul,” said the hospital statement.

“A legend…an inspiration….” tweeted Anil Kapoor.

Divya Dutta wrote: “RIP #SoumitraChatterjee”. For Randeep Hooda it was the end of an era

Actress Tisca Chopra cursed the year 2020 for taking away another gem. “And the year takes away another gem.. RIP #SoumitraChatterjee.. your imprint will stay in the minds eye and heart for very long,” she wrote

Earlier in the day, National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajyapee had termed Chatterjee’s death as a “tragic loss”.

“Tragic loss!! Rest in peace Sir!! Your contribution to the Indian Cinema will always be remembered and inspire the generations to come !!,” he wrote on Twitter.

Actress Soha Ali Khan posted two pictures of Chatterjee along with her mother Sharmila Tagore on her Instagram Stories. Chatterjee and Sharmila together worked in films such as “Apu Sansar”.

In one of the images, Soha wrote: “We will miss you.”

Actress Sayani Gupta said a huge legacy has gone after his death.

“Soumitra Chatterjee, Feluda, leaves us. Numb. An era, one generation, a huge legacy gone. Gave 70 years to the Silver Screen. In Heavens right now,” she wrote.

Actress Tillotama Shome bid a final “goodbye” to the veteran star.

“Goodbye. Soumitra da. 61 years of Cinema. Thank you for the gift. Deepest condolences to your family. Forever grateful for this moment,” she wrote on Instagram.

Filmmaker Onir said that Chatterjee has enriched lives for decades.

“End of an Era for Bengali Cinema. There are too many performances of this amazing artists that has enriched our lives for decades to mention a few. World Cinema will celebrate this beautiful man & his art for eternity. Rest in peace. You r Loved and Cherished. #SoumitraChatterjee,” tweeted Onir.

Actor Rahul Bose said that he grew up watching his films day after day.

“So working with him in #15ParkAvenue was surreal. He answered all my questions on how it was to work with #SatyajitRay with generosity and warmth. It’s been a privilege, Soumitrada. Rest in peace,” he wrote.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar was sad to hear about Chatterjee’s demise.

“Sad to hear demise of Padma Bhushan awardee #SoumitraChatterjee, Will always remember my interaction with Soft spoken actor during 54th National Award function for film #TrafficSignal, which was very encouraging & inspiring. My Condolences to his family and admirers.”

Actor Ranvir Shorey simply wrote: RIP #Respect

Actress Payal Ghosh prayed for his soul. “End of an iconic era .Bengali film industry lost one of its greatest living legend today. May his soul rest in peace. RIP #SoumitraChatterjee,” she said.

–IANS

dc/vnc