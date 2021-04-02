South Indian film celebs congratulate Rajinikanth on Dadasaheb Phalke honour

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Actors and filmmakers associated with Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films took to social media on Thursday to congratulate superstar Rajinikanth, who will be honoured with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Rajinikanth’s friend and actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan tweeted: “I am extremely pleased to know that the Dadasaheb Phalke award, the highest award, has been announced to my dear friend superstar Rajinikanth who has proved that just through screen appearance fans can be won. He deserves this honour 100%.”

Telugu actor Chiranjeevi Konidela wrote: “Elated at the announcement of the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalke Award to my dear friend @rajinikanth Truly deserving. Your contributions to the film industry are immense my friend! Hearty congratulations! May the force be with you!!”

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu posted: “Congratulations @rajinikanth sir on being awarded the #DadasahebPhalkeAward!! Your contribution to cinema is unparalleled! Truly an inspiration.”

Malayalam actor Mohanlal shared: “Well deserved recognition, Congratulations Dear @rajinikanth sir on The Dadasaheb Phalke Award. #DadasahebPhalkeAward.”

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran expressed: “Congratulations #Rajini Sir! Well deserved accolade! #DadaSahebPhalke Award!”

Telugu actor Ravi Teja tweeted: “Congratulations on being conferred with the #DadaSahebPhalke award @rajinikanth sir!! A much deserved recognition!”

Actress Nivetha Thomas shared: “My heart is so full! @rajinikanth sir. #DadasahebPhalkeAward.”

Telugu actor Varun Tej Konidela tweeted: “Congratulations @rajinikanth sir on being awarded the #DadaSahebPhalke Award. Your versatility has helped shape the growth of Indian cinema Globally. An inspiration for all of us.”

Telugu actor Nithiin posted: “Heartfelt congratulations to @rajinikanth sir on being honoured with the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward! Wishing you many more accolades!”

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan wrote: “To the man who inspired millions…To the man who inspired me to come up in life against all odds..To the man who deserves this honour #DadasahebPhalkeAward Love you and salute you for everything you have done Thalaiva #DadasahebPhalkeRajinikanth @rajinikanth.”

Filmmaker Raghava Lawrence tweeted: “I’m extremely happy to hear that Thalaivar superstar is receiving the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalke award. I don’t have the age to praise him. May his greatness live on forever! Guruve saranam @rajinikanth.”

Tamil film actor Karthik Subbaraj posted: ” CongratulationsThalaivaaaa…. #DadasahebPhalkeAward #Thalaivar.”

