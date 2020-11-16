Spielberg and Reliance-backed horror flick 'Come Play' in India on Nov 27

Advtg.

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) The Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr., Azhy Robertson, and Winslow Fegley-starrer horror movie Come Play will release in India on November 27.

The film follows two parents as they attempt to protect their young son from getting abducted by a villainous humanoid creature.

Newcomer Robertson stars as Oliver, a lonely young boy who feels different from everyone else. Desperate for a friend, he seeks solace in his phone and tablet.

Advtg.

It is then a mysterious creature uses Oliver’s devices to enter the world, following which Oliver’s parents (Gillian and Gallagher Jr.) must fight to save their son from the monster.

Directed by Jacob Chase, Come Play is from the house of Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners and Reliance Entertainment.

“For me, it appealed to me greatly to do a genre that I haven’t done much in the past. I’ve done a few things. I was in a Blumhouse movie, and I did something that was more of a horror comedy, this movie Bad Milo, but I haven’t been in a movie quite like this,” Gillian told collider.com while talking about the film.

Advtg.

“And so, as an actor, I’m always looking to do something that I haven’t done recently. And then, I met Jacob (Chase), the writer/director, and I thought he was so smart and such a nice person. I really respected him as a director and I thought his idea to have a puppet for Larry, to do it as a practical effect rather than CGI, was really brilliant. That’s what sold me. Jacob loves haunted houses and making horror films but he is the sweetest, nicest guy,” she added.

–IANS

sug/vnc