'Splitsvilla X4': Akashlina, Aradhana plunge into a catfight over Shivam

By Glamsham Bureau

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Shivam Sharma recently made an entry in the dating-based reality show ‘Splitsvilla X4’ as a wild card contestant.

Though his entry has created a huge fight between the contestants Akashlina Chandra and Aradhana Verma as they both like him, he is more attracted to Aradhana.

Talking about her equation with Shivam, Aradhana said: “I and Shivam had a nice conversation, I even told him that we have a friendly connection. I don’t want to comment on his bond or connection with Akashlina. There is nothing happening between me and Shivam, we just have a friendly connection.”

In the meantime, Shivam is seen bonding with Akashlina and developing a connection with her. However, during a task where contestants paired up with their connections, a huge fight took place between Akashlina and Aradhana.

‘Splitsvilla X4’ airs on MTV.

–IANS

ila/kvd

