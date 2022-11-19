scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
BollywoodNews

'Splitsvilla X4': Shivam to join as wild-card entry, likely to exit in 15 days

By Glamsham Bureau
Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actor and model Shivam Sharma will enter the reality show ‘Splitsvilla X4’ on MTV as a wild-card contestant and is expected to be within 15-17 days. After Uorfi Javed, he is the second wild-card entry on the show.

Shivam was also seen in the 13th season of ‘Splitsvilla’. He has been a part of several shows, including ‘YARO Ka Tashan’, ‘Elevator Pitch’ and ‘Dil Ko Phir Se Jeene Ki Hai’.

Born in Delhi, Shivam started out as a model before joining the entertainment industry. He was also seen on the reality show ‘Lock Upp’, hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and produced by Ektaa Kapoor.

A source close to the show said: “Shivam Sharma is entering the show as a wild-card contestant and will be out in about 15 days.”

‘Splitsvilla X4’ airs on MTV.

–IANS

ila/srb

Previous article
PKL 9: Telugu Titans defeat U Mumba, end 12-match losing streak
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

Sidharth Shukla

Himanshi Khurana

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US