Srijit Mukherji to now direct Mithali Raj biopic ‘Shabaash Mithu’

Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji will now direct the Taapsee Pannu-starrer sports drama “Shabaash Mithu”. The film, earlier helmed by director Rahul Dholakia, narrates the journey of Mithali Raj, captain of the Indian Women’s ODI cricket team.

Talking about the same, Srijit Mukherji said, “Being a cricket buff and researcher, Mithali’s tale has always been an inspiration to me. I was excited since I had first heard of this film being made and now that I am a part of it, I look forward to kickstart the journey to bring this exhilarating story to the silver screen soon.”

“Covid disruptions have required rescheduling of shoot and as a result Rahul is moving on from Shabaash Mithu. It’s unfortunate that after sharing and nurturing this dream for a long time Rahul has to part ways. His contribution will remain, I thank him for that and wish him the very best. Srijit Mukherji will now take over the director’s mantle. Srijit has worked with us closely on Ray and our plans of making a cricket film together will now come to fruition. I am sure he will bring all his passion and craft to this dream film,” informed Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios.

Director Rahul Dholakia shared through his note, “There are some films which you know you have to do. Shabaash Mithu was that film. When I read the script I was certain, this film I had to do; that was almost a year and a half ago – unfortunately I have to end the journey that started in November 2019. I won’t be directing the fabulous script written by Priya Aven and conceived by Ajit Andhare.

I have so many fond memories attached to this film that I can’t help bu get emotional when I write this note. This film was always about passion – the passion of Mithali Raj, the greatest Indian woman cricketer ever and her story, which we were trying to tell. The passion of a studio head like Ajit Andhare who sat with us on all discussions – in covid, in lockdowns; at all times – the passion of a writer like Priya who worked very hard to strike the balance between emotion and cricket; the passion of Taapsee; who learnt to play cricket so well, that it was a delight shooting with her – the passion of every team member, actor, player who was trying to help us achieve this dream.

Unfortunately I won’t be part of the dream, but I am and will always be there for them to realize their dream. Covid messed up everyone’s schedules, mine was no different. Ajit has a vision, and a plan for the film and the way to release it. I wish him and the team the very best for it.”

“Shabaash Mithu” chronicles the highs and lows, setbacks and moments of euphoria of Mithali’s life with Taapsee Pannu essaying the titular role.

The film is expected to release in 2022.