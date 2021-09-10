SRK launches Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh's plant-based 'meat' brand

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday launched a vegan meat alternative brand on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi for his friends and colleagues, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh.

Taking to Twitter, SRK said, “My friends Genelia and Riteish were discussing who would launch their plant-based meats venture. I opened my arms wide and said ‘Main Hoon Naa’. I wish the entire team of Imagine Meats my best as they dish out #TheHappyMeat.”

He also posted a photo of himself with his arms open wide, holding two packets of Imagine Meats products.

Talking about the intention behind launching the vegan meat product, Riteish said, “We’re extremely glad to launch our plant-based meat venture and we are confident that Imagine Meats’ uniqueness will in a way help us drive a solution to the complexities plaguing our planet.

“The enthusiasm has only doubled up with our dearest Shah Rukh Khan launching the website today. We’ve worked for years to turn this project into reality and I would like to thank everyone who have been very patient with the announcement. Cannot wait for you all to indulge in the awesome world of plant-based goodness.”

Genelia said, “SRK is always a call away, so when we thought of someone to launch our labour of love, it was natural of us to think of him. We have crafted each meal with our hearts, forged from the idea of building a better, kinder planet for our children. Happy to present it to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi!”

–IANS

aru/arm