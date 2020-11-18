SRK spotted at YRF studios, fans speculate new project

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday was clickedoutside Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai, and fans are speculating if there is a big announcement in the offing.

In the viral images, SRK sports long hair and wears sunglasses. Reportedly, Shah Rukh is at the studios to start shooting for the rumoured film, “Pathan”. According to the unconfirmed reports, the film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Although there is no official announcement of the news yet, SRK fans are naturally excited seeing the pictures.

Advtg.

“Can’t wait to see him on big screen,” a user tweeted.

“King Khan is back. He will roar now,” announced another user.

SRK was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s “Zero”, which starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, too. The 2018 film had failed at the box office.

Advtg.

–IANS

sim/vnc