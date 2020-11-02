Advtg.
Bollywood News

SRK to fans: You can't be a loverboy like me without spreading love

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday evening took to his verified Twitter account and shared a video thanking fans for showering him with love on his birthday. Popularly called King Khan by his fans, Shah Rukh turned 55 this year.

The actor in his video mentioned the names of a few of his fan clubs across the nation and thanked them for their love and wishes on his birthday. However, he is even more happy with his fans who have been doing some social work, trying to help people amid the ongoing pandemic.

In his video, the actor says: “Hi everybody, this is to thank you for all the wonderful wishes that I have been getting on social media and how much love you guys are spreading… to all the loving fans and all the boys and girls. More than wishing me on my birthday, I know some of the work that you boys and girls have been doing, giving your time and resources to people who are in need right now, in these times, the PPE kits that you have been doing, the blood donations that have been happening, going and helping out people everywhere, I think that’s the most wonderful work we can do because you can’t be a loverboy like me without spreading love! So, thank you all of you for spreading the love.”

Shah Rukh in his video, also promised his fans to get together for a “bigger and better party” next year, saying “56 is better than 55”!

–IANS

abh/vnc

