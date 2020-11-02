Advtg.
SRK turns 55: Ayushmann wishes with a quirky twist

By Glamsham Editorial
Chandigarh, Nov 2 (IANS) Shah Rukh Khan turned 55 on Monday, and Ayushmann Khurrana had a unique way to wish him.

Ayushmann made his first reel on Instagram and dedicated it to SRK. In the Instagram reel, he lip-syncs to SRK’s hit song “Tujhe dekha to ye jaana sanam” from the 1995 blockbuster, “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaenge” .

Of course, there’s a quirky twist. Instead of a guitar, Ayushmann holds a mosquito racquet to strike a pose like SRK.

“My first reel. Had to be on Shah sir’s birthday. Happy birthday SRK,” he captioned the post.

Earlier in the day, Ayushmann thanked SRK for teaching him “pyaar”.

“Aapko dekha… aapse pyaar kiya. Pyaar kaise karte hain, aapse seekha. Aap jaise banne ki koshish kar rahe hain. Par aap jaisa koi ho hi nahin sakta,” he wrote.

Ayushmann’s wife Tahira has often expressed her love for SRK. In her latest book, “The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman”, Tahira has revealed that she used to “make-out” with Ayushmann while watching SRK’s films in theatres.

–IANS

sim/vnc

