SRK turns 55: Fans, wellwishers celebrate b'day on social media

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Shah Rukh Khan turned 55 on Monday, and his fans and wellwishers trended various hashtags to celebrate his birthday throughout the day.

Hashtags like #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan and keywords like “King of Romance”, “King of Bollywood” and “Happy Birthday SRK” made it to Twitter trend.

“Wish you a very happy birthday king khan!! Thank you so much for teaching me passion, focus, hardwork and the fact that nothing is impossible. happy birthday @iamsrk sir,” tweeted television actor Gurmeet Choudhary from his verified account, tagging his post with #HappyBirthdaySRK.

“You taught us what love is, what life is and still remain an inspiration for millions who want to dream big and achieve it with pure hardwork and dedication. You are special @iamsrk sir. Happy Birthday King Khan,” tweeted Shah Rukh Khan Chennai fan club, on their account that is followed by the actor on Twitter.

“Dreams with the ups downs of life ! 55 is just a number ! You will be evergreen with your charm and charisma in my heart ! To the sky, that is beyond my limit, wish you a very happy birthday KING KHAN! @iamsrk,” tweeted a fan.

“An Outsider who lost his both parents before he became an Serial Artist. Everyone wants him to Fail But his Hardwork made him King of Bollywood @iamsrk Happy birthday King khan king of Bollywood. #HappyBirthdaySRK,” shared another fan.

“To the most amazing person who has touched my life in so many ways- you deserve all the joy, love and happiness that the world has to offer. Happy Birthday King Khan,” wrote another fan, tagging the post with #HappyBirthdaySRK and #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan.

Shah Rukh is yet to announce a new project as actor since his 2018 debacle “Zero”, but he has been active as a producer in the digital space. This year, he produced the horror series “Betaal” and the digitally-released film “Class Of 83”, after “Bard Of blood” in 2019.

He is all set to present the upcoming crime thriller “Love Hostel”, a film set against the backdrop of rustic North India. The film, to be written and directed by National Award-winning cinematographer Shanker Raman, will feature Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey in key roles.

–IANS

