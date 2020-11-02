Advtg.
Bollywood News

SRK turns 55: Palash Sen shares old photo performing a play with actor

By Glamsham Editorial
SRK turns 55: Palash Sen shares old photo performing a play with actor 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Shah Rukh Khan turned 55 on Monday and to mark the occasion singer Palash Sen has shared a throwback black and white photograph, where he can be seen performing in a play with the superstar, in their younger days.

The photograph seems to be clicked during a stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s children’s fantasy classic, “The Wonderful Wizard Of Oz”, with a young Palash Sen and a young Shah Rukh among the performers. It seems SRK plays the wizard while Palash is The Tin Man.

The singer tweeted to share a birthday wish for the Bollywood superstar while reminding him of the play from their childhood days.

Advtg.

“Happy Birthday @iamsrk my bro.. While the world sees you as this larger than life superstar, I still remember the kid who shared the stage, lunch and his dreams with me.. Happy Birthday Wiz.. Love, Tinman,” Palash tweeted from his verified account.

As Shah Rukh Khan 55 on Monday, friends, fans and industry colleagues shared birthday wishes.

Composer Vishal Dadlani retweeted a tweet he had posted on the actor’s birthday last year. The tweet reads: “Happy B’day to @iamsrk who called late one night, to check the spelling of the names of a few new lyricists we’d worked with cuz ‘if our names are printed wrong it doesn’t matter, but for new guys it means a lot. I bet he doesn’t even remember, but I always will.”

Advtg.

Sharing the tweet on his verified Twitter account, Dadlani wrote: “Will always remain my most enduring SRK story. What a thing to do! Happy Birthday, @iamsrk.”

–IANS

abh/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleSRK turns 55: Ayushmann wishes with a quirky twist
Next articleIPL: What happens if teams are locked on points, net run rate

Related Articles

News

SRK to fans: You can't be a loverboy like me without spreading love

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday evening took to his verified Twitter account and shared a video thanking fans...
Read more
News

When SRK did the Lungi Dance on his birthday

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Make Love Not Porn founder Cindy Gallop on Monday evening shared a video from five years ago where she is...
Read more
News

SRK turns 55: Ayushmann wishes with a quirky twist

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Chandigarh, Nov 2 (IANS) Shah Rukh Khan turned 55 on Monday, and Ayushmann Khurrana had a unique way to wish him.Ayushmann made his first...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

SRK turns 55: Palash Sen shares old photo performing a play with actor 2

Fit-looking Kapil Dev kills rumours of death with new video

IANS - 0
By Qaiser Mohammad AliNew Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Cricket icon Kapil Dev found a unique way to kill rumours about his death that floated...
SRK turns 55: Palash Sen shares old photo performing a play with actor 3

E-gaming company MPL is new Indian cricket team's jersey sponsor

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

DC speedster Rabada regains Purple Cap for most IPL wickets

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Delhi Capitals restrict RCB to 152/7 wkts

SRK turns 55: Palash Sen shares old photo performing a play with actor 4

Anupam Kher's Twitter family is now 18.1 million strong

SRK turns 55: Palash Sen shares old photo performing a play with actor 5

SRK to fans: You can't be a loverboy like me without...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks