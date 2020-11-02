SRK turns 55: Palash Sen shares old photo performing a play with actor

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Shah Rukh Khan turned 55 on Monday and to mark the occasion singer Palash Sen has shared a throwback black and white photograph, where he can be seen performing in a play with the superstar, in their younger days.

The photograph seems to be clicked during a stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s children’s fantasy classic, “The Wonderful Wizard Of Oz”, with a young Palash Sen and a young Shah Rukh among the performers. It seems SRK plays the wizard while Palash is The Tin Man.

The singer tweeted to share a birthday wish for the Bollywood superstar while reminding him of the play from their childhood days.

“Happy Birthday @iamsrk my bro.. While the world sees you as this larger than life superstar, I still remember the kid who shared the stage, lunch and his dreams with me.. Happy Birthday Wiz.. Love, Tinman,” Palash tweeted from his verified account.

As Shah Rukh Khan 55 on Monday, friends, fans and industry colleagues shared birthday wishes.

Composer Vishal Dadlani retweeted a tweet he had posted on the actor’s birthday last year. The tweet reads: “Happy B’day to @iamsrk who called late one night, to check the spelling of the names of a few new lyricists we’d worked with cuz ‘if our names are printed wrong it doesn’t matter, but for new guys it means a lot. I bet he doesn’t even remember, but I always will.”

Sharing the tweet on his verified Twitter account, Dadlani wrote: “Will always remain my most enduring SRK story. What a thing to do! Happy Birthday, @iamsrk.”

–IANS

abh/vnc