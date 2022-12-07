Aryan Khan confirms his Bollywood directorial debut; Shah Rukh Khan’s motivational reply to his son

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for his spy-thriller movie ‘Pathaan’, is a proud father as his elder son Aryan Khan has completed the script of his first film and is all set to roll the cameras.

Bollywood king khan’s son Aryan Khan on Tuesday informed his fans and well-wishers that he is soon going to enter the world of Bollywood as a writer.

On Tuesday, Aryan shared a picture that shows the script and a clapboard with “Red Chillies Entertainment” written on it. He captioned his Instagram post as “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action (with camera emoticon).” While it is yet to ascertain whether Aryan will be the writer or the director of the film or both, this development has surely taken the internet by storm.

SRK is known to be a hands-on father and doesn’t shy away from displaying his affection and encouragement for his children in public. His birthday pictures with younger son AbRam are a testimony to the same.

On the work front, SRK has three releases in the pipeline – ‘Jawaan’, ‘Dunki’, ‘Pathaan’. He will also feature in a special appearance in the Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tiger 3’.

Check out the Aryan Khan’s post below.