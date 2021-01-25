ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

SS Rajamouli's multistarrer 'RRR' in cinemas on October 13

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad, Jan 25 (IANS) Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s much-hyped upcoming multistarrer RRR is set for a theatrical release on October 13, the cast and crew announced on Monday.

Rajamouli, who shot to fame directing the Baahubali films and Eega (Makkhi in Hindi version), shared a poster of the film featuring lead stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR on Instagram, and captioned it: “Witness the unstoppable force of fire and water on October 13, 2021.”

Actor Ram Charan shared the same poster and wrote: “Fire ?? and Water ?? will come together to make an unstoppable FORCE as you’ve never witnessed! Get Ready to experience Indian Cinema in its finest avatar on October 13, 2021.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Alia Bhatt, who will play a character called Sita in the film, wrote on Instagram: “Get ready for RRR, in cinemas on 13.10.2021”

Jr. NTR wrote: “Fire and Water will come together to make an unstoppable FORCE like you’ve never witnessed before! Get Ready to experience Indian Cinema in its finest avatar on October 13, 2021.”

RRR boasts of an ensemble cast that also includes Ajay Devgn.

ADVERTISEMENT

The period drama narrates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Unconfirmed reports suggest the film is being produced at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore.

–IANS

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleCardi B gets emotional as she reminisces the time when coronavirus lockdown began last year
Next articleRepublic Day special: Sharad, Vijayendra, Adaa others share watching the parade makes them feel more patriotic
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Sonakshi Sinha 'can't wait' to feature in a meme

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) At a time when almost all of Bollywood seems obsessed with circulating US senator Bernie Sanders' memes, actress Sonakshi Sinha...
Read more
News

Rakul Preet shares her sunshine mantra

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh spreads sunshine mood in her new Instagram image, and urges everyone to follow their dreams.In...
Read more
News

Sanjay Leela Bhansali shares unseen footage as 'Padmaavat' turns 3

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali shared never-seen footage of his 2018 magnum opus Padmaavat on the social media page of his...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021