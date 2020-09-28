Home Bollywood News

SSR case: CBI needs to do more than a media release, says Swami

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Monday reacted to the press statement issued by the CBI in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Swamy feels the investigating bureau should file an FIR with murder charge and arrest the suspects.

“CBI has issued a Media Release which brings some transparency about what is going on. But CBI needs to do more than a Media Release about all possibilities. That is, need a FIR [or add to the Court transferred Patna FIR] with murder [IPC 302] as the crime, & arrest suspects,” Swamy tweeted from his verified account on Monday.

Swamy’s lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari also tweeted from his unverified account complaining about the delay in the CBI probe.

Advtg.

“Many #Warriors4SSR are getting frustrated with the speed of CBI investigation. We have to trust CBI but many genuine questions are rising & CBI must answer them for public confidence,” Ishkaran tweeted from his unverified account on Monday.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s fans trended a hashtag throughout Monday demanding #AIIMSBeFairWithSSRReport.

On Friday, Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh had addressed a press conference where he alleged that more than a week had passed since the CBI team probing the case had landed in Delhi but they had not yet met the team of doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Advtg.

Claiming that one of the doctors from the AIIMS team suggested it is a murder case, Singh had said on Friday: “One of the doctors in the team of AIIMS suggests it is 200% death by strangulation and not a suicide. This is after photos clicked by Sushant’s sister Mitu were shared with him.”

–IANS

abh/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleWhat's the status of Sushant probe? Maha minister asks CBI
Next articleShatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi appear together in a music video

Related Articles

News

Meera Chopra on SSR case: We should trust CBI and let them do their job

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actress Meera Chopra on Monday stated that people should trust the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and let the agency...
Read more
News

Ex-Dharma Productions man bought ganja 12 times in 3 months

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which arrested Kshitij Prasad, former executive Producer of the Dharma Productions in connection with the...
Read more
News

What's the status of Sushant probe? Maha minister asks CBI

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep. Sep 28 (IANS) Claiming that the probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has gone silent, a Maharashtra minister...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

SSR case: CBI needs to do more than a media release, says Swami 1

Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara name baby boy after his late brother...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Sep 28 (IANS) Actors Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have named their newborn after his late brother River Phoenix.This is their first...
SSR case: CBI needs to do more than a media release, says Swami 2

PM Modi invites Denmark to collaborate on alternative supply chains

SSR case: CBI needs to do more than a media release, says Swami 2

Meera Chopra on SSR case: We should trust CBI and let...

SSR case: CBI needs to do more than a media release, says Swami 2

Ex-Dharma Productions man bought ganja 12 times in 3 months

SSR case: CBI needs to do more than a media release, says Swami 2

Ram Charan completes 13 years as actor, says he 'cherished every...

SSR case: CBI needs to do more than a media release, says Swami 2

Vijay Varma: Love needs a major comeback

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks