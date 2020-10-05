Home Bollywood News

SSR sister on AIIMS suicide theory: U-Turn must be explained

By Glamsham Editorial
SSR sister on AIIMS suicide theory: U-Turn must be explained 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) With All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) ruling out a murder angle in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Monday reacted sharply to what she claimed was a U-Turn on the part of the medical institute.

“This kind of U-Turn must be explained!! WHY??” wrote Shweta on her verified Instagram account, along with the screenshot of a news channel report. Shweta tagged her post with #SushantConspiracyExposed and #SushantAIIMSTape.

Earlier in the day, Shweta had posted a throwback picture of Sushant meditating, with the Kedarnath Temple in the backdrop.

Advtg.

“Har Har Mahadev! We believe in you God! #AllEyesOnCBI” she had captioned the image.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 in Mumbai. While Mumbai Police initially concluded the actor had committed suicide, the case was subsequently taken up by CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau.

–IANS

Advtg.

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleBigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla and Jaan Kumar Sanu’s fun banter over smoking
Next articleRIL to create India's No 1 OTT & broadcast platform, not keen on Sony deal

Related Articles

News

Kanika Dhillon asks how long will Rhea Chakraborty still have to be in jail

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Author-screenwriter Kanika Dhillon on Monday expressed concern over actress Rhea Chakraborty still being in jail."While d conspiracy theories r being...
Read more
News

Now, doubts over CBI probe and AIIMS report too: Raut

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Reiterating the conspiracy theory to defame Maharashtra in the Sushant Singh Rajput probe, Shiv Sena Spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Monday...
Read more
News

Sushant Singh Rajput case: BJP, Cong in political dogfight over AIIMS report

Glamsham Editorial - 0
A day after an AIIMS report said that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput had committed suicide, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

SSR sister on AIIMS suicide theory: U-Turn must be explained 2

Kanika Dhillon asks how long will Rhea Chakraborty still have to...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Author-screenwriter Kanika Dhillon on Monday expressed concern over actress Rhea Chakraborty still being in jail."While d conspiracy theories r being...
Covid tests for 'Naagin 5' stars after co-actor Sharad Malhotra tests positive

Covid tests for ‘Naagin 5’ stars after co-actor Sharad Malhotra tests...

SSR sister on AIIMS suicide theory: U-Turn must be explained 3

Amit Mishra ruled of the 13th IPL with hand injury

Mission Impossible 7: Tom Cruise' high octane stunt scene goes viral

Mission Impossible 7: Tom Cruise’ high octane stunt scene goes viral

25 years as actor Bobby Deol 'Looking forward to another 25 years'

25 years as actor; Bobby Deol ‘Looking forward to another 25...

Ayushmann Khurrana: I thank Sriram sir for his faith in me

Ayushmann Khurrana: I thank Sriram Raghavan sir for his faith in...

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks