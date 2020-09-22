Home Bollywood News

SSR to feature in Lord Kartik avatar on artwork in Kolkata Durga Puja pandal

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

BY AHANA BHATTACHARYA

Kolkata, Sep 22 (IANS) Pandal themes and decorations in Durga Puja mandaps in Kolata are often created around what is making news in a particular year. With the late Sushant Singh Rajput occupying the collective conscience of the nation these past months, little wonder that a puja committee in Kolkata is creating pandal decor around the late actor at the annual festivities.

Kolkata’s Kestopur Masterda Smriti Sangha Durgapujo Committee, in its 68th year, has come up with a unique idea to pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. The late Bollywood actor is all set to feature in the avatar of Lord Kartik on traditional Patachitra (scroll painting) plates that will adorn their pandal.

Advtg.

Shimul Majumdar, Secretary of the puja committee, told IANS: “Sushant Singh Rajput’s face, his body pattern and hairstyle were very similar to Lord Kartik’s. So this year, we are decorating our pandal with Sushant’s face painted in the avatar of Lord Kartik on traditional earthen Patachitra plates. Artist Manas Roy is working on the idea. This will be our tribute to the late actor, who had an untimely demise.”

Elaborating on the concept, artist Manas Roy shared: “If Sushant Singh Rajput ever featured in a film or a mythological show based on Mahishasuramardini, he would have been the perfect choice for Lord Kartik. In Bengal, Kartik symbolises the ideal good looking man and Sushant matched the criterion. This inspired us to use his face as Lord Kartik on Patachitra paintings, which will be used for our pandal decoration. That’s how we pay respect to his departed soul.”

Why this idea to decorate the pandal with Patachitra saucers? Majumdar revealed the actual purpose was to help artisans affected by the cyclone Amphan and the Covid pandemic across West Bengal. So, the installation work will be done by the artisans, and will be used to decorate the pandal. The organisers also plan to arrange a small fair where artisans coming from distant villages in districts like West Medinipur, Maldah, Coochbehar and Bardhaman can directly sell pottery and handicraft items to visitors.

Advtg.

–IANS

abh/vnc

Advtg.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Previous articleSalman Khan has no stake in Kwan Talent Management Agency: Actor's lawyer
Next articleKavita Kaushik denies being part of 'Bigg Boss 14'

Related Articles

News

Dia Mirza: Never procured, consumed narcotic or contraband substance

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has taken to Twitter to refute reports claiming she is on the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)...
Read more
News

NCB grills Kwan Talent Management CEO, Deepika's manager skips summons (Ld)

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) After widening its probe into the drugs case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the the Narcotics Control...
Read more
News

Raveena Tandon seems impressed on B’wood drug probe

Glamsham Editorial - 0
As the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) intensifies its probe into the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus post Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, actress Raveena Tandon...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

SSR to feature in Lord Kartik avatar on artwork in Kolkata Durga Puja pandal 1

Adah Sharma on why martial arts training finds few takers

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma is into martial arts, and often shares videos where she can be seen using the Silambam...
SSR to feature in Lord Kartik avatar on artwork in Kolkata Durga Puja pandal 2

Alaya F. on how lockdown provided 'a great learning curve'

SSR to feature in Lord Kartik avatar on artwork in Kolkata Durga Puja pandal 3

Dia Mirza: Never procured, consumed narcotic or contraband substance

SSR to feature in Lord Kartik avatar on artwork in Kolkata Durga Puja pandal 2

'Prison Break' to get season 6, confirms actor Dominic Purcell

SSR to feature in Lord Kartik avatar on artwork in Kolkata Durga Puja pandal 2

Kavita Kaushik denies being part of 'Bigg Boss 14'

SSR to feature in Lord Kartik avatar on artwork in Kolkata Durga Puja pandal 2

SSR to feature in Lord Kartik avatar on artwork in Kolkata...

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks