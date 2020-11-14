Advtg.
Bollywood News

SSR's five-month death anniversary: Niece Mallika remembers actor

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) It is five months that Sushant Singh Rajput has passed away, and his niece Mallika Singh posted a picture on Saturday to remember the late actor.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. While the investigation into his death is still on, Mallika has posted a photo of Sushant with her.

In the photo, Sushant is seen holding her tightly while smiling at the camera. “God has you in his keeping, I have you in my heart. 5 Months,” she wrote along with the photo posted on Instagram Stories.

Mallika often uses Instagram to remember the late actor or respond to the occasional trolls who attack their family.

In August, she had replied to trolls who pointed “unfair fingers” at Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s other sister Shweta Singh Kirti also took to Instagram Stories to share fan posts regarding the actor.

–IANS

nn/vnc

