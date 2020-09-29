Home Bollywood News

SSR's friend Aneesha: B'wood shouldn't be divided on justice for Sushant, Rhea

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actress Aneesha Madhok, friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, wants justice for the late actor but at the same time believes people should treat his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty with respect.

With the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arresting Rhea in connection with its probe into a possible drugs angle in Sushant’s death, fans as well as the film fraternity have become polarised between supporting Sushant and Rhea, with online campaigns #JusticeforSushant and #JusticeforRhea trending regularly. However, Aneesha feels Bollywood needs to be united on the subject.

“Bollywood shouldn’t be divided. It is a multilayered situation. Being a friend of SSR, I would like his case to be taken seriously. I would like justice for his soul. At the same time, I believe that people should treat Rhea with respect. Sushant believed in peace and he would have wanted people to not hate,” said Aneesha.

“I just want justice for Sushant. That’s all I want. Time will tell if what is happening today is right or wrong,” she added.

Aneesha can only recall happy memories of Sushant.

“I was introduced to Sushant by my mother, who met him at a Delhi party. We met for the first time when he came to New York for IIFA 2017. I was still studying at the University of Southern California. He was sweet enough to take me to IIFA, and he mentored me. He told me that I should get used to this stuff as that will be me someday on the red carpet! Imagine if you are in school and a celebrity tells you he believes in you?! He was such a positive influence,” she recalled.

