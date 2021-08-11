Stand-up comedian Amit Tandon to support Indian Post-COVID Relief Fundraiser

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Stand-up comedian Amit Tandon is gearing up for lending support through an online gig to a COVID relief fundraiser. He will be doing an online show that will stream on Facebook on August 15 at 7.30 p.m. The Fundraiser aims to raise more than $3.5 million to provide oxygen concentrators, cylinders, ventilators and essential medicines as well as ICU units for GiveIndia.

“The pandemic has been challenging for most of us and it was difficult to manage the crisis. I am happy to be a part of the Post-COVID Relief Fundraiser to support people during these trying times and contribute for the best,” said Amit.

Celebrities such as A R Rahman, Ajay Devgn, Vidya Balan, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and Saif Ali Khan and international musicians Ed Sheeran, Annie Lennox, and Mick Jagger, musical group Sister Sledge ft. Sledgendary, Grammy-winning composer Nile Rodgers, Lebanese singer and UNICEF goodwill ambassador Nancy Ajram, actor Ini Dima-Okojie, storyteller Jay Shetty are going to support the initiative.

–IANS

aru/bg