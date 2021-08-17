From Ajay Devgn to Steven Spielberg, celebs make ‘We for India’ a grand success

- Advertisement -

The global fundraiser ‘We for India’ has raised over $5 Million for Covid-19 relief. This has been made possible with the support of the corporate partners, philanthropic foundations, and generous donors who came forward to support the India COVID Response Fund. The global fundraiser concert, which was held on 15th August in association with GiveIndia, The World We Want & Facebook saw over 100 entertainers, influencers & artistes perform and enthralled global audiences.

The fundraiser featuring leading filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Rajkumar Hirani, Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, Imtiaz Ali and Farhan Akhtar, was hosted by Rajkummar Rao.

Indian film superstars namely Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, R. Madhavan, Vidya Balan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Arjun Kapoor made impactful appearances in the multi-star extravaganza.

The viewers were also left mesmerized by performances from global musical Maestro A. R. Rahman, the legendary Annie Lennox, Ed Sheeran, Sister Sledge ft Sledgendary, Nancy Ajram, Nile Rodgers and Shankar Mahadevan among other music stalwarts.

Several interesting interactions featuring stars and film icons Saif Ali Khan, Mick Jagger, TV personality Dina Shihabi, Sara Ali Khan, Farah Khan, Vikramaditya Motwane, Ini Dima-Okojie, Parineeti Chopra also motivated the donors to contribute to this noble cause.

A dance off between Remo D’Souza and Prabhudeva left everyone asking for more. Sports legends Mahesh Bhupathi & Sania Mirza made the concert a heartwarming and enriching experience.

Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO of Reliance Entertainment, said: “The honest & sincere efforts of our team & our partners, is the reason behind the great success of this event. I would like to extend my gratitude to all the talent, artistes, philanthropists, and everyone who supported this fundraiser. It is our humble contribution to our nation’s ongoing battle against the invisible enemy.”

Atul Satija, CEO of GiveIndia, said: “We are grateful for all the support we have received from each and everyone who donated and came together to make We For India such an impactful journey. Thank you for making it a success and contributing to our India COVID Response Fund. We all know that the pandemic and the suffering it has caused is far from over. We For India is a great, timely initiative to remind us of the need to continue to provide humanitarian aid and strengthen our health infrastructure.”

Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, said: “The great success of this initiative is the result of the collective efforts of so many people, and truly epitomises the power of communities. As Facebook, we are proud to have supported the voice of leading artists from all over the world and partnered Give India and Reliance Entertainment in this laudable effort towards Covid relief.”

Funds will be utilised for:



Medical Infrastructure

The funds raised will help to build critical oxygen infrastructure, by providing oxygen cylinders and concentrators across India. The funds would also be used to support genome sequencing in Mumbai to prevent the further spread of the virus. Funds raised from the campaign will also help set up isolation centers in Bangalore. Furthermore, the funds will also be used to set up Covid care facilities, ICU units, and hospital infrastructure in rural areas of India such as Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Sitamarhi, Pakur, Sahibganj, Barwani, Khandwa, Singrauli, Nandurbar, Baran, Sonbhadra.

Lives and Livelihoods

In addition, donations will provide meals and ration kits which will help sustain a family of 4 and give cash support to low-income families who have lost their sole earner to the virus. The funds will also be used to facilitate vaccinations among rural populations. Also, the retail funds raised through the campaign will help support humanitarian causes such as providing meals and rations, cash relief to families who have lost their breadwinner to Covid, and rescue and rehabilitation of orphans who have lost one or both parents to Covid.

The show can be watched exclusively on Facebook:

Segment 1: https://bit.ly/WeForIndia_LiveNowOnFacebook

Segment 2: https://bit.ly/WeForIndia__Live

Donation Link: https://bit.ly/WeForIndia

Participants List in Alphabetical Order:

A.R. Rahman • Adah Sharma • Aditi Rao Hydari • Ajay Devgn • Ajit Mohan • Akkineni Nagarjuna • Alaya F • Amit Mishra • Amit Tandon • Ananya Panday • Ananya Birla • Angira Dhar • Ankur Tewari • Annie Lennox • Arjun Kapoor • Arjun Mathur • Atul Satija • Bickram Ghosh • BOI – Dr. Richa (instagram Influencer) • BOI – Vaibhav (instagram Influencer) • BOI – Venika (instagram Influencer) • Chiranjeevi • Deepali Khanna • Dia Mirza • Dina Shihabi • Divyenndu Sharma + Hostel Boys • Dr. Ankesh Sahetya • Dr. Himanshu Mehta • Dr. Sanjay Arora • Dr. Tanu Singhal • Ed Sheeran • Farah Khan • Farhan Akhtar • FB Community – Mahita Nagraj • FB Community – Michael Khanna • FB Community – Sonia Konjeti ( Pula Pune Ladies) • Guru Randhawa • Harmeet Singh • Harrdy Sandhu • Hrishitaa Bhatt • Hrithik Roshan • Imtiaz Ali • Ini Dima-Okojie • Jaaved Jaaferi • Javed Akhtar • Jay Shetty • Jeeveshu Ahluwalia • Johnny Lever • Kabir Khan • Kalki Koechlin • Kanika Kapoor • Karan Johar • Karan Wahi • Karisma Kapoor • Kartik Aaryan • Kirti Kulhari • Lisa Mishra • Lola Lennox • Mahesh Bhupathi • Malaika Arora • Manish Malhotra • Manjari Fadnnis • Manmeet Singh • Meezaan • Mick Jagger • Mira Kapoor • Mithoon • Nakuul Mehta • Nancy Ajram • Natasha Mudhar • Nikhita Gandhi • Nile Rodgers • Nushrratt Bharuccha • Parampara Tandon • Parineeti Chopra • Prabhudeva • Pragya Jaiswal • Prakriti Kakar • Pratik Gandhi • Prosenjit Chatterjee • Purab Kohli • R. Madhavan • Rahul Bose • Rajkumar Hirani • Rajkummar Rao • Rakul Preet Singh • Rannvijay Singha • Remo D’Souza • Ribhu Dasgupta • Rohit Saraf • Sachet Tandon • Saif Ali Khan • Salim Merchant • Sania Mirza • Sanjana Sanghi • Sanya Malhotra • Sapan Verma • Saqib Saleem • Sara Ali Khan • Shankar Mahadevan • Shantanu Moitra • Sharad Kelkar • Shekhar Ravjiani • Shibasish Sarkar • Shilpa Kumar • Shilpa Rao • Shilpa Shetty • Shreyas Talpade • Siddhant Chaturvedi • Siddhanth Kapoor • Sidharth Malhotra • Sister Sledge ft. Sledgendary • Sonakshi Sinha • Sonu Sood • Steven Spielberg • Sukriti Kakar • Sulaiman Merchant • Swanand Kirkire • Tanya Maniktala • Tisca Chopra • Tusshar Kapoor • Usha Uthup • Varun Sharma • Vidya Balan • Vikram Bhatt • Vikramaditya Motwane • Vinod Khosla • Vishal Dadlani