Subhash Ghai celebrates 41 years of KARZ

Subhash Ghai’s Karz starring Rishi Kapoor, Simi Grewal completes 41 years today 27th June. Celebrating the occasion Subhash Ghai shared a pic featuring Rishi Kapoor in his signature pose, captioned, “Wow. 41st year of #KARZ today 👍 My Congratulations to entire team of Mukta ⁦‪films started its 1st production in the name of my wife mrs MUKTA GHAI with partnership with akhtar Farooqi n Jagjit khurana n released this musical extravaganza on 27 th June 1980 all over india. Still fresh today musically n film as well 🙏🏽😊 Feel blessed 🙏🏽”

Mukta Arts next film venture ’36 Farm House’ was recently launched in Lonavala. The film is directed by Gujarati filmmaker Vipul Mehta of ‘Chaal Jeevi Laiye’ fame.

Speaking on this announcement, Subhash Ghai had said, “Like all our mahurats, which Mukta Arts is known for, we launched the film today in Lonavala with the entire star cast. An actor playing the granny Madhuri Bhatia in the film gave the mahurat clap to the youngest heroine Barkha Singh and the director broke the auspicious coconut while I switched on the camera.”

The cast of ’36 Farm House’ include Amol Parashar Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, Ashvini Kalsekar. Directed by Vipul Mehta with the executive producer Vishal Gandhi, the film is produced by Mukta Arts Ltd and Zee Studios.