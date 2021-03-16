ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi: Silly to not allow everybody to be vaccinated

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on Tuesday raised concern over Covid-19 vaccines being given to Indian citizens on the basis of their age. She feels, everybody willing to be vaccinated should be allotted a slot.

“It’s silly to not allow everybody to be vaccinated & have age & comorbidity restrictions. Everybody willing to be vaccinated & follow procedure shld be allotted a slot. Only way to prevent #Covid_19 from spreading further & creating a herd immunity,” Suchitra tweeted.

In a separate tweet the actress alleged that people who are following the protocol are getting delayed while waiting for their turn, especially in Maharashtra.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So many r doing jugaad, breaking the queue & getting #Covid_19 vaccine anyways. Even showing it off on social media. Its only the honest willing to follow protocol who are bng left behind. #Maharashtra needs to speed up immunizatn procesd asap,” she wrote.

Suchitra had recently raised her voice against India exporting vaccines to other countries when a huge amount of population is yet to get the jab.

“GOI we want the #COVIDVaccine ! Why is so much being sent abroad when so many #indians in #india await their turn to be vaccinated?” the actress had tweeted last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleDeepika Agarwal to enter 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa 2'
Next articleRakhi Sawant shoots for series 'Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn'
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Gauahar Khan issued Non Cooperation Directive by FWICE

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a Non Cooperation Directive against actress Gauahar Khan for two...
Read more
News

Neetu Kapoor shares photo of 'happy moments' shared with Alia

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor shared a snapshot of some special moments with Alia Bhatt on her birthday and called...
Read more
News

Arjun Kapoor slapped yet again by Parineeti Chopra

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Arjun Kapoor opens up on how Dibakar Banerjee's upcoming 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' trains focus on violence against women
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Subhash Ghai brings ‘Pyar Ki Ganga Bahe’ nostalgia back

Priya Banerjee is pretty lucky for me: 'Bekaaboo 2' director

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Actress Priya Banerjee seems to have hugely impressed Aarambh M. Singh, her director in the web...

RR gives Bumrah cheeky congratulatory message on marriage

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals (RR) wished India and Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in...

Punam moves into top 20 in ODI rankings, Lee moves to No.1

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) India's Punam Raut moved into the top 20 of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) women's ODI rankings for...

UAE players Naveed, Anwar banned by ICC for 8 years

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Dubai March 16 (IANS) United Arab Emirates (UAE) players Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar Butt have been banned from all cricket for eight...

Indian players in Dubai ahead of friendly ties

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) The 27-member squad of the Indian football team for their upcoming international friendlies against Oman and the...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates