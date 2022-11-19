Sudhanshu Saria’s Sanaa receives a phenomenal response at the 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival!

Sudhanshu along with his lead star Radhika Madan walked the black carpet at PÖFF26. The film received an overwhelming response at the premiere, leading to tears and hugs all around. The audience fell in love with the story, direction, soundtrack as well as Radhika’s raw and resonant performance in this introspective drama.

After the screening, the actor-director duo engaged in a stimulating Q&A session to discuss their journey and process of making this masterpiece.

Written and directed by Sudhanshu, Sanaa is a relationship drama about a headstrong and ambitious woman (Radhika) who is fighting an internal battle due to unresolved trauma.

Incidentally, Sanaa is the only Indian film competing for The Grand Prix for Best Film award at the festival this year.

Mr. Ajaneesh Kumar, the hon’ble Indian Ambassador of Estonia, who attended the premiere, says, “When you talk about a country of 1.3 billion, which is a millennial society; [India] has been through various stages of growth, of colonial rule, independence and as we now celebrate 75 years of our independence, we have come a long way. And what you see on the screen today is the rightful expression and reflection of the India which we speak about today. And I am very grateful to Sudhanshu and Radhika for reflecting the modern India that we have all seen.”

Festival Director Tiina Lokk-Tramberg says “As a Festival Director, I always want to catch hold of something fresh, new and contemporary. So of course, I caught hold of Sanaa immediately. I am actually grateful to all these filmmakers who trusted their babies in our hands when our festival took off in 2014 and Sudhanshu was one of those filmmakers who brought LOEV to us. We had to invite him back with Sanaa. And when I and my team watched the film, we all knew he was bringing something special.”

Director Sudhanshu Saria shares, “I’ve been to Tallinn three previous times but I’ve never seen the audience that moved, that fragile, that confessional as I did after our Q and A last night. Everyone from the Indian Ambassador of Estonia to the students and family members in the house; everyone related to the story and found their own selves in it. The film has always been very specifically Indian, in its treatment and subject matter, but the way it resonated with this European audience last night, made me realise how universal our film actually is. I am even more excited for the journey ahead and can’t wait to bring it back to our audiences in India.”

Radhika Madan says,”It’s rare to see 300 people in a room become ONE and exuberate the same energy, and feel the same emotions. We experienced that last night. I could see so many women teary-eyed and during the Q&A, I couldn’t hold my tears back as well. In fact, many walked up to me after the Q&A and told me about similar experiences in their lives and how important it is to be able to have these conversations. That is exactly what we wanted to do. Start the conversation. It was a really overwhelming and emotional screening. Definitely one of the most special nights of my life!”

The intriguing first-look poster of Sanaa was recently unveiled. The film’s music is composed by Vishal Mishra. Produced by Four Line Entertainment, directed and written by Sudhanshu Saria, ‘Sanaa’ stars Radhika Madan, Pooja Bhatt, Shikha Talsania and Sohum Shah.