Bollywood News

Suhana Khan makes an white statement in mirror selfie

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Superstar Shah Rukh Khans daughter Suhana has shared a gorgeous mirror selfie on Instagram stories in an all-white ensemble. 

In the image, Suhana is seen wearing an off-white blouse. She completed her look with dewy make-up, red lips, and chunky hoop earring, with her hair tied back. 

Last month, Suhana  posted a picture grating cheese. More than her chore, it is her fashion statement in the image that turned heads. In the photo, she stuns in a cropped beige top paired with a fitted skirt. She completes the look with soft make-up. 

–IANS

dc/vnc

