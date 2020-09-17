Home Bollywood News

Suhana Khan misses her friends

By Glamsham Editorial

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has posted a gorgeous picture featuring her with friends.

Suhana shared a picture on Instagram, saying she misses her friends.

In the image, Suhana looks stunning in a black ensemble. She completes her look with minimal make-up and pinkish lips. She is seated with two friends.

Advtg.

Suhana captioned the image: “missingg”.

Suhana studies filmmaking in New York but is currently in Mumbai with her family.

Recently, Suhana shared a few pictures from the outdoors, where she was snapped sitting on large rocks.

Advtg.

“Island girl,” she wrote while sharing them. –IANS/dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleAkshara Singh slams Anubhav Sinha for ‘nanga naach’ remark
Next articleAlia Bhatt & Ayushmann Khurrana in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Har Rang Har Kisi Ka’

Related Articles

News

SRK wishes health & happiness to PM Modi on his birthday

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter on Thursday evening to post birthday wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Read more
News

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone in Atlee’s ‘Sanki’ next?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone could reunite for a fourth time, according to industry buzz, in a new film marking the...
Read more
News

#WellDoneBMC trends after BMC demolition action at Kangana's office

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) On Wednesday, hours after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation started demolishing the Bandra property of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for alleged...
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Ranveer Singh in Blue star stripes round neck

Ranveer Singh urges to make ‘Indian Sign Language’ official

Glamsham Editorial - 0
India's deaf community has lauded the efforts of actor Ranveer Singh to make Indian Sign Language an official language.
Yo Yo Honey Singh: I am not a 'rap artiste'

Yo Yo Honey Singh: I am not a ‘rap artiste’

Sharbari Dutta

Fashion designer Sharbari Dutta found dead

Suhana Khan misses her friends 1

Grammy winner Ricky Kej, National Award winner Arun Shankar Mohan team...

Suhana Khan misses her friends 1

Arjun Bijlani returns in a music video with ‘repeat value’

Late Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant case: Forensic re-examination hints at discrepancies

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks