Suhana Khan poses with dad SRK, brothers Aryan and AbRam

By Glamsham Editorial
Dubai, Nov 3 (IANS) Suhana Khan posted an image on Instagram Stories on Tuesday where she strikes a pose with her father Shah Rukh Khan and brothers Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan, and social media is loving it.

In the picture, seemingly taken at Shah Rukh’s birthday celebration on Monday, Suhana is seen standing in between of Aryan and Shah Rukh while the superstar holds AbRam. The Burj Khalifa can be seen in the backdrop.

On Aryan’s face, Suhana has keyed in this message: “He wont let me post this pic but I want to so I’m gonna do this @_aryan_”

She also mentioned: “Fam time” along with a cake and smiling emoji.

Shah Rukh turned 55 on Monday, and celebrated his birthday in Dubai with his family. On the occasion, the Dubai authorities decided to honour the star by displaying his image and a birthday wish on the outer wall of Burj Khalifa.

On Monday, Shah Rukh shared a video on social media thanking fans for showering him with love on his birthday.

In his video, the actor said: “Hi everybody, this is to thank you for all the wonderful wishes that I have been getting on social media and how much love you guys are spreading… to all the loving fans and all the boys and girls.”

Shah Rukh, in his video, also promised fans to get together for a “bigger and better party” next year, saying “56 is better than 55”.

–IANS

