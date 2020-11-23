Advtg.
Bollywood News

Sujoy Ghosh: Wanted to make a film based on 'Kabuliwala' for a long time

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh says that with the announcement of two new projects, he is getting an opportunity to fulfil his dream of making a film based on the acclaimed Rabindranath Tagore short story, Kabuliwala.

The first project is titled “Uma”, and will be directed by debutant Tathagata Singha and creatively produced by Sujoy.

The “Kahaani” maker will himself write, direct and jointly produce the second project — a big-screen adaptation of Tagore’s Bengali short story ‘Kabuliwala’. The film is imagined as a period drama set in the UK.

“Both the films are very close to my heart, I have been wanting to make a film based on Kabuliwala for a long time now. I am happy that finally it will take shape,” said the filmmaker.

Sujoy has joined hands with Miraj Creations and AVMA Media for two upcoming Hindi feature film projects.

–IANS

