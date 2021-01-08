ADVERTISEMENT

Singer Sukhbir Singh is back with a new track is titled Nachdi. A highlight of the song is its music video features six dancers from six different countries. The track released on Friday across television, radio and digital platforms.

Along with Sukhbir’s vocals, Nachdi has a rap breakdown by singer and songwriter Arjun.

“For most of my songs and videos, I usually say it was hard work but for this track, I’d say it was soul-work. The video required slick clubbing elements where I wanted to do something interesting, so I brought in six dancers from six countries — the UK, the USA, Germany, France, Japan and Jamaica — and let them groove in their own styles to give the video an authentic, euphoric vibe. While this was my concept and music, the idea and incorporating beats in the most authentic form made the experience come alive,” says Sukhbir.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party track has Sukhbir’s signature style and super-catchy rhythm that pulls you out of your chair and onto the dancefloor. The video was shot in London by Simon Fellows, who also made Sukhbir’s most popular videos like “Ishq”, “Punjabi munde” and “Gal ban gayee”.

Talking about the single, Sukhbir said, “As modern as it sounds, ‘Nachdi’ has been in the making for many years. It was recorded for an earlier album . This year, during lockdown, while reminiscing and listening to old recordings, I found this gem and decided to make it shine again. Since then, I wanted to release it at the beginning of 2021 as a representation of the hope to get the world to start partying once again.” –ians/ym/vnc