ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Sukriti and Prakriti Kakkar excited about first Punjabi collaboration with Sukh-E

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Twin singing duo Sukriti and Prakriti Kakkar are excited about their new song with Punjabi music star Sukh-E, which dropped on Thursday.

Titled “Sona lagda”, the collaboration between the Kakkar sisters Sukh-E is their first Punjabi collaboration. The song is co-composed and written by Bharatt-Saurabh and Sukh-E. The music video is directed by Satti Dhillon.

“Sona Lagda is a perfect song for Valentine’s Day because of its peppy beats and quirky lyrics,” said the Kakkar sisters, adding: “We are really excited about the song as this is our first Punjabi collaboration and we can’t wait to see everyone’s reaction. We have put in a lot of hard work and hope that everyone enjoys it as much as we did and shower all their love for this new track.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sukh-E added: “The song has a fresh vibe and I am sure it will lighten the mood and spread cheer. I am looking forward to some fun content to be made on this track, too. It was a wonderful opportunity and an amazing experience to work with Sukriti and Prakriti.”

–IANS

aru/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articlePooja Bhatt questions garbage disposal and unauthorised parking in Bandra
Next articleKevin Hart defrauded by personal shopper for over $1mn: Report
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Kareena Kapoor Crysta IVF Redcliffe Lifesciences

Kareena Kapoor to endorse a fertility & pregnancy care brand

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kareena Kapoor: While I have been lucky to conceive naturally, there are millions out there, who aren’t able to conceive naturally...

Abhay Deol feels Bandra Film Festival will help indie filmmakers

Why Gurmeet Choudhary is emotional about his new horror film 'The...

Jonita Gandhi: It's always fun working with Badshah

Parvin Dabas on reintroducing 'panja' professionally

Utsav Sarkar, Ayushi Gupta & Prasad Mali get set for ‘The...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021