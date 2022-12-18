Sukriti, Prakriti had to walk barefoot in forest for 'Kya Say' shoot

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Singers Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar shared their shooting experience for the track ‘Kya Say’ with popular singer Badshah. They travelled barefoot from one shoot location to another in the forest crossing sludge and mud puddles.

The twin sisters are known for their videos like ‘Sudhar Ja’, ‘Mafiyaan’, ‘Hum Tum’, and ‘Sona Lagda’.

Sukriti shared her experience: “It was difficult walking through the potholes, mud and sludge but I’m really happy that we did it and could bring this beautiful song to the audience.

“Walking from one location to another in a forest initially was very challenging and it was for the very first time I did something like this but looking at the reactions and the love that the song received all seems to be worth it.

“We were also warned about leeches everywhere but luckily they didn’t bite us and it was one of the best adventures I ever had in my life.”

Prakriti added that the shooting of the song in the middle of the forest was a real challenge, and when they had to walk for almost half an hour to every location barefoot, it really became a struggle.

“I’m extremely happy that I could do it,” Prakriti said. “We had to walk through sludge, potholes, and muddy paths which were scary and also exhausting. I also ended up hurting my feet during the walk which further made me worried about the completion of the shoot but it was a relief when we pulled off the shoot with ease. It’s pure bliss to see the audience showering so much love on the song.”

–IANS

ila/kvd